Russia ready to foster constructive cooperate with new WTO chief: Minister

is prepared to foster constructive cooperation with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the newly-appointed director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"We intend to cooperate constructively with the new director-general, assist her in improving the organization for the benefit of its members, and seek to enhance the efficiency of regular and negotiating work within the WTO," Reshetnikov said in a statement published by his ministry on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Okonjo-Iweala's extensive professional experience and strong standing will help her solve the urgent challenges facing the and strengthen the role of the organization in the multilateral trading system, he added.

members on Monday agreed by consensus to appoint Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala as the organization's seventh director-general.

After taking office on March 1, Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and the first African to serve as the chief of the 26-year-old global trade body.

