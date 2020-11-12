Russia to reopen trade mission in Syria by end of this year: PM Mishustin

will reopen its trade mission in the Syrian capital of Damascus by the end of this year, according to a decree by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin published Wednesday.

In the decree, Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve the organizational structure and recruit staff of the trade office, the Xinhua news agency reported.

closed its previous trade mission in on January 1, 2006.

In another decree, Mishustin ordered the closure of Russian trade missions in Ukraine and Lithuania, without giving a reason.

