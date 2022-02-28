Russian FM Lavrov cancels trip to UN in Geneva amid EU airspace ban

-
Amid the EU airspace ban, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday has cancelled his visit to Geneva for the session of the UN Human Rights Council.
"Russian FM #Lavrov's visit to #Geneva for the session of the @UN_HRC and the Conference on Disarmament has been cancelled due to an unprecedented ban on his flight in the airspace of a number of EU countries that have imposed anti-Russian sanctions," tweeted Russian Mission in Geneva.
The EU confirmed its decision to shut down its airspace to Russia on Sunday. The ban is part of the measures in response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
"Our airspace will be closed to every Russian plane. And that includes the private jets of oligarchs too," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
