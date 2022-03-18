Russian missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Ukraine's Lviv

-
ALSO READ
Russian forces carry airstrike on a military range in Ukraine's west
Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy
Nissan plans to halt production in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine
Russia continues strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv suburbs
Russia steps up assaults in Ukraine as Kyiv appeals for more help
-
Ukraine's Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that the Russian missiles struck an aircraft repair plant in Lviv on Friday, according to The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian air forces said that fourteen Russian aerial units were destroyed on March 17.
Ukraine's air defence destroyed seven aircraft, one helicopter, three UAVs, and three cruise missiles, according to Ukraine's Air Force command.
After the US and other western countries, Japan has also imposed sanctions on 15 Russian persons and nine more entities over the military operation in Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis, several currents and former European politicians request the Norwegian Nobel Committee to nominate Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 and due to this, the nomination process has been extended to March 31.
"We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022, to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine," the statement, dated March 11, said.
On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.
Russia has been facing immense pressure from the international community to stop its military operations in Ukraine which has created an immense humanitarian crisis with thousands of refugees from Ukraine fleeing to the neighbouring countries to the West.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU