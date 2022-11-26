JUST IN
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes Kherson
India working to bring Mumbai attack perpetrators to justice: Jaishankar
China's iPhone city Zhengzhou sends 870 workers away without notice
China logs 35,909 new Covid cases in a day, third consecutive daily record
India will bring different perspective to the task of G20: Australian envoy
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert possible energy crunch
Shootings at two southeastern Brazil schools leave three dead, 11 wounded
Taliban calls out UN Security council to permanently end all travel bans
UN warns 500,000 more people will need humanitarian aid in South Sudan
NASA's Orion spacecraft successfully enters orbit around the moon
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes Kherson
Business Standard

S Korea's new Covid-19 cases in 50,000 range amid winter resurgence worries

The country reported 52,788 new COVID-19 infections, including 62 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,890,488

Topics
South Korea | Coronavirus

IANS  |  Seoul 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

South Korea's new Covid-19 cases came in the 50,000 range on Saturday for the third day in a row, continuing the recent mild resurgence on the back of the winter virus wave.

The country reported 52,788 new COVID-19 infections, including 62 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,890,488, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Saturday's figure is down from 53,698 posted the previous day but increased by more than 2,000 compared with a week earlier, indicating that the virus curve is on a modest uptrend with the onset of the winter season, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The KDCA reported 52 more deaths from the disease, bringing the total death toll to 30,330.

The number of critically ill patients came to 478, up 25 from Friday. The average number of critically ill patients stood at 460 in the week till Saturday.

Health authorities have been bracing for what has become the seventh wave of the novel virus in the country.

The COVID-19 infection reproduction index, an indicator showing the ability of the coronavirus or any other disease to spread, has stayed above 1 for the past five weeks, meaning cases are on the rise.

--IANS

int/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Korea

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 17:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.