JUST IN
US consumers spend $11 bn more online for domestic flights this yr: Report
FIFA World Cup 2022 logs more than half the record of scoreless draws
Taliban becoming more defiant, embracing policies of the past: US envoy
UN committee calls for probe into Xinjiang Uyghur human rights violations
Ghana coach slams referee after Ronaldo's record FIFA World Cup goal
China's daily Covid-19 cases hit record high at 32,695; curbs tightened
China may not pay for climate change despite being 'biggest annual emitter'
10 killed, 9 injured in apartment fire in northwest China's Xinjiang region
50 Ukrainian servicemen freed in latest prisoner swap with Russia
Biden renews call to ban assault weapons as mass shootings rise again
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
EU heads for December agreement for proposed price cap on imported gas
Australia to prevent repeat of former prime minister's power grab
Business Standard

US consumers spend $11 bn more online for domestic flights this yr: Report

Domestic flight bookings so far this year have driven $76 billion in online spend, 17 per cent more than the comparable period in 2019 (pre-pandemic), where $65 billion had been spent

Topics
United States | consumers | domestic flights

IANS  |  San Francisco 

US flights
Prices for domestic flights have continued to rise and in October, prices increased 24 per cent over 2019 levels and 2 per cent month-over-month.

The US consumers have spent $11 billion more online for domestic flights this year, compared to pre-pandemic levels, a report showed on Friday.

Domestic flight bookings so far this year have driven $76 billion in online spend, 17 per cent more than the comparable period in 2019 (pre-pandemic), where $65 billion had been spent.

While the $11 billion difference is partly driven by higher prices, bookings have also grown 5 per cent compared to 2019, according to data from Adobe Analytics Insights.

In comparison, the same periods in 2021 and 2020 (January-October) brought in $43 billion and $32 billion, respectively.

"After record spending on physical goods in the first two years of the pandemic, we see consumers shifting more significantly towards services such as air travel," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst, Adobe Digital Insights.

"We expect the momentum to carry through the holiday season, even as prices remain elevated above pre-pandemic levels," he added.

Adobe measured direct consumer transactions from six of the top 10 US airlines and over 150 billion web visits.

Prices for domestic flights have continued to rise and in October, prices increased 24 per cent over 2019 levels and 2 per cent month-over-month.

But despite elevated prices, demand remained strong. Consumers spent a total of $7.7 billion in October this year, 15 per cent more than October 2019.

Based on arrival sites, Hawaii is a top holiday travel destination, said the report.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 11:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.