SC seeks NA proceedings' record on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan nominates Pak's ex-chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM
Pakistan PM Imran Khan says he is not 'anti-Indian' or 'anti-American'
Pak SC warns of summoning Imran Khan if detainee not produced
Pak PM Imran Khan meets Russian President Putin amidst Ukraine conflict
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
-
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the record of National Assembly (NA) proceedings conducted on the no-confidence motion filed against interim Prime Minister Imran Khan as it resumed its hearing on the legality of the ruling by the deputy speaker dismissing the no-trust vote.
A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, is hearing the case, Dawn newspaper reported.
On Sunday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Imran Khan's advice. Imran Khan made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."
Pakistan media and opposition parties criticised this decision saying that it violated all rules governing proceedings in the House.
According to the ECP official, procurement of election material, arrangement for ballot papers and appointment and training of polling staff were also among the challenges. He said that under the law, ballot papers with watermark were to be used which were not available in the country and would have to be imported.
He revealed that the ECP had proposed to amend the law to provide for ballot papers with "security features," instead of "watermark".
Meanwhile, Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of National Assembly dissolution.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU