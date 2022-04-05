SC seeks NA proceedings' record on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the record of National Assembly (NA) proceedings conducted on the no-confidence motion filed against interim Prime Minister as it resumed its hearing on the legality of the ruling by the deputy speaker dismissing the no-trust vote.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Umar Ata Bandial and including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, is hearing the case, Dawn newspaper reported.

On Sunday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Imran Khan's advice. made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."

media and opposition parties criticised this decision saying that it violated all rules governing proceedings in the House.

According to the ECP official, procurement of election material, arrangement for ballot papers and appointment and training of polling staff were also among the challenges. He said that under the law, ballot papers with watermark were to be used which were not available in the country and would have to be imported.

He revealed that the ECP had proposed to amend the law to provide for ballot papers with "security features," instead of "watermark".

Meanwhile, will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of National Assembly dissolution.

