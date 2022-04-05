Sri Lanka's newly-appointed Finance Minister resigns in less than 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu: Report
Former US ambassador pleads guilty to defrauding Sri Lankan government
Sri Lanka reforms anti-terror law as European Union reviews trade scheme
Lankan papers run out of newsprint due to forex crisis; suspend publication
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu
-
Sri Lanka's newly-appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after his appointment.
Sabry said he had accepted the portfolio only as an interim measure, reports Xinhua news agency.
He said he was also willing to step down from his parliamentary seat if the President wished to appoint a suitable person to handle the situation from outside the current Parliament.
Sabry also told local media that his resignation was to pave the way for establishing an interim government.
Sabry and three other ministers were sworn into the new cabinet on Monday after the Sri Lankan Cabinet offered to resign from their positions on Sunday night in response to calls from the protests amid economic instability and a severe fuel shortage in the island nation.
Sri Lanka has for days been facing public protests calling for immediate measures to be taken by the government to solve the economic crisis, hours-long power cuts and shortages in fuel and other essential supplies.
The ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) lost its parliament majority as 42 MPs on Tuesday announced they would sit independently.
On Monday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa extended an invitation to all political parties to join the government to find solutions to the ongoing crisis.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU