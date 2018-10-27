Several killed in US shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue: Reports

US media reported at least four people killed Saturday after police in the US city of Pittsburgh were called to an "active shooter," reportedly near a Jewish synagogue.

CBS reported that seven people were confirmed dead, and that two police officers had been shot, while Fox put the death toll at four.

"There is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady," Pittsburgh's Public Safety department, which includes the police, said on Twitter.

The Tree of Life congregation is located in the area cited by police.

Television pictures showed a police SWAT team and ambulances in the area.

It is the latest shooting incident in the United States, where regularly cause mass casualties and firearms are linked to more than 30,000 deaths annually.