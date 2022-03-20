Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24

-
ALSO READ
Taliban: Bomb hits mosque in Afghanistan, wounds at least 15
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
ISSF Junior Shooting Worlds: India finish on top with 43 medals
Parents of teen, accused of killing 4, charged in Michigan school shooting
What's in-car payment?
-
At least one person was killed and 24 others wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in southeast Arkansas, police said.
Arkansas State Police said in a news release Sunday that one person was in custody and authorities were searching for others who may have fired into the crowd Saturday evening.
Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn't immediately available.
State troopers were dispatched at around 7:25 pm to Dumas, located about 90 miles south of Little Rock, following a report of gunfire outside a business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.
The car show is part of a community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, according the website of the Delta Neighbourhood Empowerment Youth Organisation.
Wallace McGehee, the car show's organiser, expressed condolences to the victims' families and the community.
For something like this to happen, it's a tragedy, McGehee told KATV at the scene. We did this here for 16 years without a problem.
Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, tweeted that he'd attended the event earlier Saturday, registering voters and enjoying a positive family atmosphere.
I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy, Jones said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU