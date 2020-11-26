Singapore Oct manufacturing unexpectedly falls 0.9% y-o-y, misses forecast

-
-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial output unexpectedly declined 0.9% year-on-year in October, missing economists' forecasts, hurt by a plunge in transport engineering, official data showed on Thursday.
Economists had expected a 6.2% increase, according to the median in a Reuters poll.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 19.0% in October, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. Economists had expected a 11.9% contraction.
(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
