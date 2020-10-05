JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

UK says it missed missed 15,841 Covid-19 cases due to tech glitch
Business Standard

Sofia Vergara tops Forbes list of highest paid actresses in 2020

The ten highest-paid male actors collected $545.5 million this year, almost twice that of their female peers

Topics
Forbes | Forbes Highest earning entertainers

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sofia Vergara: $43 million

Sofia Vergara: $43 million
1 / 10
 

Forbes said that Vergara had her biggest TV haul ever from her gig playing Gloria on ABC’s Modern Family, for which she earned $500,000 per episode. Sofia also earned as a judge on reality TV show America's Got Talent, with an estimated $10 million per season. 

Angelina Jolie: $35.5 million

Angelina Jolie: $35.5 million
2 / 10
 

 

Gal Gadot: $31.5 million

Gal Gadot: $31.5 million
3 / 10
 

 

Melissa McCarthy: $25 million

Melissa McCarthy: $25 million
4 / 10
 

 

Meryl Streep: $24 million

Meryl Streep: $24 million
5 / 10
 

 

Emily Blunt: $22.5 million

Emily Blunt: $22.5 million
6 / 10
 

 

Nicole Kidman: $22 million

Nicole Kidman: $22 million
7 / 10
 

 

Ellen Pompeo: $19 million

Ellen Pompeo: $19 million
8 / 10
 

 

Elisabeth Moss: $16 million

Elisabeth Moss: $16 million
9 / 10
 

 

Viola Davis: $15.5 million

Viola Davis: $15.5 million
10 / 10
 

 


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 05 2020. 18:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU