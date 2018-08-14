South Korea to ban about 20,000 BMW vehicles over faulty gas component

will ban driving recalled BMWs that haven't received safety checks following dozens of fires the German automaker has blamed on a

South Korea's Ministry of Land, said today the ban taking effect tomorrow affects about 20,000

Drivers cannot use the except for taking them to safety checks.

Nearly 40 fires of this year are suspected to have been caused by engine problems.

last month recalled about 106,000 of 42 different models.

The ministry says 27,000 recalled hadn't received safety checks as of Monday but it expected a portion of them to be checked before the ban goes into effect.