South Korea to ban about 20,000 BMW vehicles over faulty gas component

-
ALSO READ
All-new 2018 BMWX3 goes on sale in India, prices start at Rs 4.99 mn
Volvo Cars plans to assemble two more models in India this year
GM to convert $2 bn debt of Korean arm to equity, wants tax sops in return
US-Korea FTA: South Korean steelmakers hit with quotas, avoid hefty tariffs
Inter-Korean summit: Trump beware, North is prone to making empty promises
-
South Korea will ban driving recalled BMWs that haven't received safety checks following dozens of fires the German automaker has blamed on a faulty exhaust gas component.
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said today the ban taking effect tomorrow affects about 20,000 vehicles.
Drivers cannot use the cars except for taking them to safety checks.
Nearly 40 fires of BMW vehicles this year are suspected to have been caused by engine problems.
BMW last month recalled about 106,000 vehicles of 42 different models.
The ministry says 27,000 recalled cars hadn't received safety checks as of Monday but it expected a portion of them to be checked before the ban goes into effect.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU