Start of a meaningful journey: Kim Jong Un in 'very nice' letter to Trump

US wants big changes for trade talks; Beijing says 'take gun off our head'
Business Standard

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with US President Donald Trump at the Singapore Summit. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday released a letter from Kim Jong Un, in which the North Korean leader voices confidence in efforts to end their nuclear standoff while urging the US leader to take "practical steps" to build trust.  

"A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made!" Trump tweeted alongside a copy of the letter, dated July 6.
 

 

In it, Kim describes his landmark June 12 summit with Trump as the "start of a meaningful journey" and expresses confidence that the "sincere efforts" of both sides "will surely come to fruition".

Kim also voices hope that "the invariable trust and confidence in Your Excellency Mr President will be further strengthened in the future process of taking practical actions".   
First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 07:29 IST

