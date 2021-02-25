Suzuki's 91-year-old chief to retire after longest reign in auto industry

-
ALSO READ
Suzuki Motor ups stake in Maruti to 56.37%, buys 284,322 equity shares
Suzuki Motor forecasts full-year operating profit to shrink by a quarter
Maruti Suzuki India posts 11% rise in production to 123,769 units in August
SMC president tells auto component suppliers to localise aggressively, step up R&D
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
-
Suzuki Motor Corp's 91-year old chairman, Osamu Suzuki, announced he will retire in June, stepping aside for a new leader to navigate the shift to electric cars and fight off competition from tech firms such as Tesla and Apple.
The chairman, after heading the company for more than four decades that his wife's grandfather founded, is leaving his son Toshihiro Suzuki, already president and CEO, to hold the reins of the company.
Osamu told reporters on Wednesday he decided to retire after the company welcomed its 100th anniversary last year and the approval of its new management plan.
But he said he will "remain active" as an adviser.
"I will neither run away nor hide," the patriarch said, who has repeatedly declared in the past he will be a "lifelong non-retiree".
The company also announced on Wednesday it will invest one trillion yen ($9.45 billion), mostly on electrification technology, over five years.
The younger Suzuki said the company needed to respond to a global push towards lower emissions. "Carbon neutral is the focus now. Suzuki must not fall behind this global trend," he said.
The announcement by Japan's fourth-biggest automaker comes less than a week after rival Honda Motor appointed a new CEO, who said he would consider alliances to make bold decisions.
Carmakers, particularly smaller players such as Suzuki, are seen at a disadvantage due to the huge cost of developing EVs and technologies such as autonomous driving.
Suzuki, alongside other automakers such as Mazda and Subaru, tied up with Toyota in 2019 to slash development and manufacturing costs.
Osamu Suzuki, who joined Suzuki Motor in 1958, became president in 1978 and doubled as chairman in 2000. During his tenure, the company solidified its presence as the top maker of compact cars.
He spearheaded the company's decision to enter its key Indian market in 1983. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which the carmaker owns a majority stake in, is India's top carmaker, selling every second car in the country.
In 2016, Suzuki stepped down as CEO to take responsibility for the firm's use of incorrect testing methods to calculate vehicle mileage but he remained chairman.
Osamu, who waved and said "bye-bye" at the end of Wednesday's news conference, will be appointed as senior adviser upon retirement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU