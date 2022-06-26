Sweden hasn't alleviated NATO concerns, says Turkish president Erdogan

Turkish President has told Sweden's prime minister that he has not seen any tangible moves to address Turkey's concerns about her country joining NATO, Erdogan's office said on Saturday.

Erdogan called in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson for binding commitments from Sweden, as well as a concrete change of attitude in the country's approach to fighting terrorism.

He added that had not seen any tangible initiative from that would alleviate Turkey's concerns at this point about the Nordic nation's request to become a member, the president's communications directorate said in a statement.

and Finland applied to join the Western military alliance in May following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey, which is a member, has so far blocked the applications, citing what Ankara considers to be a soft approach to organisations such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.

The PKK has waged a 38-year insurgency against that has left tens of thousands dead.

is demanding that and Finland grant extradition requests for individuals who are wanted in Turkey.

Ankara claims the countries are harbouring PKK members as well people it says are linked to a failed 2016 coup.

Turkey also wants assurances that arms restrictions imposed by the two countries over Turkey's 2019 military incursion into northern Syria will be removed.

Finland and Sweden's membership requests and Turkey's objections are expected to be a central theme at a June 28-30 summit in Madrid.

Erdogan earlier reiterated Turkey's demands in a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the presidency said.

