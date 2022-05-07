Taliban orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public, minister defends

-
-
Afghanistan's Taliban leadership ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public, the ministry of vice and virtue said Saturday.
The move evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban's previous hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001.
We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety, said Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the Taliban's vice and virtue ministry.
