Taliban wants good ties with all countries, including India: Spokesman

The wants good ties with all countries, including India, a top official of the militant group has said as he vowed not to allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.

spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid also said that the group, which now rules Afghanistan, considers as an important part of the region.

"We desire good ties with all countries, including India, which is an important part of the region. Our desire is that devise its policy as per the interests of Afghan people," Mujahid was quoted as saying by Pakistan's ARY News channel on Wednesday.

The seized power in on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

"We have said it before that we won't allow our soil to be used against any other country. Our policy is clear,"



Mujahid said when asked about the possible resurgence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State in

He was of the view that Pakistan and should sit together to resolve all their outstanding issues because both are neighbours and their interests are linked to each other, the channel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)