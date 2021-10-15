Taliban warns Pakistan International Airlines to reduce fares or face ban

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Taliban takeover: Afghanistan women stitch future with vivid past
United Nations seeks $606 million for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
-
The Taliban has warned the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Afghanistan's Kam Air to reduce the fares of Kabul to Islamabad flights or they would be banned from landing in Afghanistan, local media reported on Friday.
"Pakistan's PIA and Afghanistan's Kam Air will be banned to conduct flights from Kabul to Islamabad if they do not charge the same price as they did prior to their takeover," Khaama Press reported citing Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Administration statement.
The statement said: "Airlines will be fined and punished if they violate the rules."
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan warned the Airlines after PIA started charging up to USD 2,500 for each ticket from Kabul to Islamabad, the publication reported.
The statement has also asked people to cooperate with the administration in reporting violation of the new rules. They have asked people to report the documented violation to them, Khaama Press reported.
Meanwhile, it has been almost two months since the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces after the US military drawdown.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU