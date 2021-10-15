Taliban warns Pakistan International Airlines to reduce fares or face ban

The has warned the Pakistan Airlines (PIA) and Afghanistan's Kam Air to reduce the fares of Kabul to Islamabad flights or they would be banned from landing in Afghanistan, local media reported on Friday.

"Pakistan's PIA and Afghanistan's Kam Air will be banned to conduct flights from Kabul to Islamabad if they do not charge the same price as they did prior to their takeover," Khaama Press reported citing Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Administration statement.

The statement said: "Airlines will be fined and punished if they violate the rules."

The Islamic Emirate of warned the Airlines after PIA started charging up to USD 2,500 for each ticket from Kabul to Islamabad, the publication reported.

The statement has also asked people to cooperate with the administration in reporting violation of the new rules. They have asked people to report the documented violation to them, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, it has been almost two months since the captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against government forces after the US military drawdown.

