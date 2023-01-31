JUST IN
Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge over weekend
New Zealand's largest city Auckland braces for more rain and flooding
Prez Biden to end Covid-19 twin national emergencies in US on May 11
'Sorry', says Rio Tinto after radioactive capsule lost in Australia desert
61 killed, 150 injured in Taliban suicide attack at mosque in Peshawar
Multiple people injured in explosion in Peshawar mosque: Officials
Covid still a global health emergency but nearing 'inflection' point: WHO
At least 17 dead, 83 injured at Peshawar mosque blast in Pakistan
Xi Jinping the 'most unpleasant' among leaders I met as secretary: Pompeo
6.1 magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang region, no casualties reported
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Pakistan's fate at stake as rupee plunges to 250 against the dollar: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ten people injured on Monday in drive-by shooting in Florida: Police

Ten people were injured Monday afternoon during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said

Topics
Florida shooting | United States

AP  |  Florida (US) 

New Zealand mass shooting
Representative image

Ten people were injured Monday afternoon during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. Lakeland is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Tampa.

I've been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people were shot at one time, ever, Taylor said.

A crowd of people were gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan rolled by, police said. Shooters fired from the windows before the car sped away. Officers were actively searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said.

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as challenged and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Florida shooting

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.