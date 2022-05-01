Terror attacks in Afghan threat to international peace, security: UNSC

-
United Nations Security Council condemned the continued "heinous" terrorist attacks targeting civilians, including religious minority communities, and civilian infrastructure across Afghanistan during the month of Ramzaan and called it a serious threat to international peace and security.
"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the UNSC press release read.
The members of the UNSC condemned attacks including the attack against the Mawlawi Sekander mosque in Kunduz on April 22 which killed more than 25 people and injured dozens.
It also rebuked the attack against two minibuses in Mazar-e-Sharif on April 28 which was claimed by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), an entity affiliated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da'esh) and resulted in the death of 9 people and wounding several others.
Moreover, the release also shows the UNSC's condemnation of the attack against the Khalifa Sahib mosque in Kabul on April 29, where early reports indicate that at least 30 people were killed and many more injured.
The attacks on civilians have become a regular affair in Afghanistan where religious minority communities were targeted during the month of Ramzaan.
The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.
UNSC members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions; to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.
The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whatever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.
They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
