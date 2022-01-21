Tesla CEO Elon Musk calls Twitter Blue's NFT profile pics 'annoying'

Soon after microblogging platform Twitter's subscription service Blue rolled out a new feature allowing users to show off their non-fungible token (NFT) on their profile picture, and SpaceX CEO on Friday called the feature annoying.

"This is annoying," Musk said, sharing a screenshot of Twitter's announcement of the news, adding, " is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?"

The feature is currently available to Blue subscribers on iOS, but Twitter has informed that Android and web will follow as the company continues to build on the feature.

To select their NFT of choice, the users simply go to their profile picture and change their picture as they normally would. Here, there will be the option to select NFT, which will require users to connect their supported crypto wallet to their Twitter Blue account.

According to Twitter, once live, other Twitter users can click on the NFT profile pictures to see information about the artists, their collection, provenance, and whether a project or collection has been verified by OpenSea or any other third-party marketplace.

Earlier, after acknowledging the contribution of "Indian talent" in the US, tech billionaire had shared a meme on Twitter's leaders -- Parag Agrawal and Jack Dorsey.

The meme comprised two pictures -- one showing Twitter's new CEO Agrawal as former USSR leader Joseph Stalin with outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey, and the second showing Agrawal smiling while Dorsey missing from the frame.

