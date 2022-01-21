Tesla CEO Elon Musk calls Twitter Blue's NFT profile pics 'annoying'

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Twitter rolls out new feature bringing NFTs to profile pictures
Elon Musk refutes claim that he tried to replace Cook as Apple CEO
Musk exercises Tesla options, sells $1.1 bn in shares after Twitter poll
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
-
Soon after microblogging platform Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue rolled out a new feature allowing users to show off their non-fungible token (NFT) on their profile picture, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday called the feature annoying.
"This is annoying," Musk said, sharing a screenshot of Twitter's announcement of the news, adding, "Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?"
The feature is currently available to Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS, but Twitter has informed that Android and web will follow as the company continues to build on the feature.
To select their NFT of choice, the users simply go to their profile picture and change their picture as they normally would. Here, there will be the option to select NFT, which will require users to connect their supported crypto wallet to their Twitter Blue account.
According to Twitter, once live, other Twitter users can click on the NFT profile pictures to see information about the artists, their collection, provenance, and whether a project or collection has been verified by OpenSea or any other third-party marketplace.
Earlier, after acknowledging the contribution of "Indian talent" in the US, tech billionaire Elon Musk had shared a meme on Twitter's leaders -- Parag Agrawal and Jack Dorsey.
The meme comprised two pictures -- one showing Twitter's new CEO Agrawal as former USSR leader Joseph Stalin with outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey, and the second showing Agrawal smiling while Dorsey missing from the frame.
--IANS
wh/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU