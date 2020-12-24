Thailand tightens restrictions amid a spike in coronavirus cases

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries
Rajasthan records eight more Covid-19 fatalities, 807 fresh cases
-
Thailand on Thursday announced its decision to tighten restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, with new cases detected in more than one-third of the country's provinces.
Thailand will now adopt different regulation measures nationwide according to risk levels and caseloads, with its 77 provinces classified into four categories, namely the highly-controlled, controlled, under-high-surveillance and under-surveillance, reports Xinhua news agency.
Natapanu Nopakun, the Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a daily briefing that the highly-controlled zone marked by a high infection rate, with Samut Sakhon province, which is under lockdown, being the only one so far, demands the setting-up of a field hospital and checking points as well as restrictions imposed on movements and New Year celebrations.
In the controlled zone, with Bangkok being the only one, residents are required to avoid mass gatherings and New Year celebrations, according to him.
Thailand reported 67 new confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 5,829, with fatalities remaining at 60, according to data released by the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration.
The latest flare-up of infections was first detected at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon province near the capital Bangkok after a 67-year-old vendor was confirmed to be infected.
Cases connected to the seafood market have been reported in 27 other provinces, including Bangkok, and the number is fluctuating, Natapanu said.
He however, said that despite the spike the Covid-19 situation remains controllable in Thailand.
On December 19, Thailand reported 548 new cases, marking the highest daily spike.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU