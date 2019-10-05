The wealthiest of the wealthy's $4.8 billion boat party in Monaco

The world’s finest yachts (and all the toys to go with them) showed off their glitz last week in Monaco’s Port Hercules for the 29th annual Monaco Show. From September 25 to 29, 125 superyachts worth a combined $4.3 billion convened in the Mediterranean, with 44 making debuts. Highlights of the event included the 210-foot Attila, the largest ever built by Italian shipyard SanLorenzo, and the Excellence, which won the prize for best exterior design and finest new offering.





1. Biggest yacht 1 / 6 The show’s biggest yacht, at 111.5 metres (365 feet), Tis accommodates 18 guests and 38 crew. Exterior and interior design is by Winch. Tenders rest alongside. 2. Call the chopper 2 / 6 When a simple tender won’t do to ferry you to your floating palace, there’s always an AW169 Leonardo helicopter, manufactured by AgustaWestland. 3. Seabob water sleds 3 / 6 Seabob water sleds, manufactured by Cayago AG, sit on the stern deck of luxury Bash, manufactured by Azimut Bentti SpA. The high-performance toys cost from $9,000 to over $17,000 and allow users to zoom at up to 13.7mph on the surface of water, and even dive underwater, like James Bond on a mission. 4. Don't chip a tooth 4 / 6 Swarovski crystal macarons and fruit ornaments are displayed on a coffee table on the luxury Metis. 5. Port Hercules 5 / 6 Luxury superyachts sit moored along a quay during the Monaco Show in Port Hercules. 6. Sweat equity 6 / 6 People work out in a quayside gym next to luxury Amadea.