This Jaguar Land Rover plant plans to fight Brexit job cuts with 3-day week

Britain's biggest carmaker said it will go down to a three-day week at its plant just days after its boss warned about the impact of and diesel policy.

The facility will operate a three-day week from October until the beginning of December in a move which will avoid job cuts, a said.

"In light of the continuing headwinds impacting the car industry, we are making some temporary adjustments to our production schedules at Castle Bromwich," the company said in a statement.

Last week, the firm's boss warned that the wrong deal could cost tens of thousands of and risks production at the firm.

He also said that the government had demonized diesel cars, contributing to 1,000 job losses at the company earlier this year.