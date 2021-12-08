Tim Cook secretly signed $275 bn deal with China, alleges report

-
ALSO READ
Apple's Tim Cook signed $275-billion deal to placate China, says report
Thomas Cook India Q1 consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 93.83 cr
Nancy Pelosi tells Tim Cook to let antitrust bills play out: Report
Apple posts record growth in India in April-June quarter, says Tim Cook
Apple chief executive Tim Cook collects $750 million in final payout
-
Apple CEO Tim Cook 'secretly' signed a deal estimated to be worth more than $275 billion with Chinese officials allegedly promising Apple would do its part to develop China's economy and technological prowess through investments, business deals and worker training, The Information reported.
The Apple CEO reportedly forged the five-year agreement, which has not been previously reported, "during the first of a series of in-person visits he made to the country in 2016 to quash a sudden burst of regulatory actions against Apple's business," according to internal Apple documents viewed by The Information.
"Before the meetings, Apple executives were scrambling to salvage the company's relationship with Chinese officials, who believed the company wasn't contributing enough to the local economy, the documents show. Amid the government crackdown and the bad publicity that accompanied it, iPhone sales plummeted," the report said late on Tuesday.
The report alleged that Cook "personally lobbied officials" in China over threats made against Apple Pay, iCloud and the App Store.
Apple was yet to comment on the report.
The report further alleged that in an aim to "mollify" authorities, Apple announced an investment of $1 billion in Didi Chuxing.
Shortly after, Cook, along with Apple COO Jeff Williams and government affairs head Lisa Jackson allegedly met senior government officials in Zhongnanhai, the central headquarters of the Communist Party of China, GizmoChina reported, citing The Information.
As part of the agreement, Apple reportedly promised to use more components from Chinese suppliers in its devices, sign deals with Chinese software firms, collaborate on technology with Chinese universities and directly invest in Chinese tech companies.
The company has also promised to invest "many billions of dollars more" than its current expenditure in China, including on new retail stores, research and development facilities and renewable energy projects.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU