Times Square screens 'displays' images captured by NASA's Webb telescope

-
ALSO READ
NASA unveils first images from James Webb Space Telescope
Webb telescope endures impact from larger than expected micrometeoroid
NASA space telescope captures new detail of distant galaxy cluster
NASA launches latest generation satellite to track hazardous weather
James Webb telescope reaches final stable position 1 mn miles from Earth
-
Giving the deepest view of the Cosmos, the first full-colour images from the world's most powerful space telescope were on display at Times Square Screens in New York City on Tuesday.
The images captured on the world's most powerful space Telescope, James Webb Space Telescope were taken from its most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit, NASA revealed.
The first image unveiled earlier showed the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723.
Webb's First Deep Field is a composite made from different images taken at different wavelengths. It was made using images taken with the Near-Infrared Camera(NIRCam). NASA then revealed images of the following targets: Carina Nebula, WASP-96 b (spectrum data), Southern Ring Nebula and Stephen's Quintet.
Located 7,600 light-years away, the Carina Nebula is a stellar nursery, where stars are born. It is one of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky and home to many stars much more massive than our sun, CNN reported.
The "Cosmic Cliffs" are seen in the stunning new image that reveals previously hidden baby stars, which provides "a rare peek into stars in their earliest, rapid stages of formation," according to NASA.
This compact galaxy group, first discovered in 1787, is located 290 million light-years away in the constellation Pegasus. Four of the five galaxies in the group "are locked in a cosmic dance of repeated close encounters," according to a NASA statement.
The Southern Ring Nebula, also called the "Eight-Burst," is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding cloud of gas around a dying star.
The new observatory is a joint project of the US, European and Canadian space agencies.It has been specially tuned to see the sky in the infrared - that's light at longer wavelengths than can be sensed by our eyes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU