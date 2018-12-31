Tokyo court extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn by 10 days: TV reports

The Tokyo District Court has extended the detention of ousted Motor Co chairman by 10 days, TV Asahi reported on Monday.

Ghosn, accused of aggravated breach of trust, is facing allegations of making the car maker shoulder 1.85 billion yen ($16.8 million) in personal investment losses.

The extension would mean Ghosn will remain in Tokyo's main detention centre, where he has been confined since his first arrest on Nov. 19 on allegations of financial misconduct.

The Tokyo District Court was not immediately available for comment.

A call to Ghosn's lawyer was not answered.