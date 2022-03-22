China witnesses surge in Covid cases, logs 2,281 new local infections

-
ALSO READ
Tianjin striving to control Omicron 'in a few days': Top Chinese expert
Tianjin striving to control Omicron 'in few days', says top Chinese expert
7 military aircrafts of Chinese PLA enter Taiwan's air defence zone
Apple supplier Foxconn resumes normal operations in China amid Covid surge
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
-
China on Monday reported 2,281 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
Of the new local infections, 1,902 were reported in Jilin, 110 in Fujian, 67 in Liaoning, 43 in Heilongjiang, 31 in Shanghai, 25 each in Shandong and Guangdong, 14 in Jiangxi and 11 in Hebei, Xinhua reproted.
For other provincial-level regions, Tianjin and Hunan each reported eight cases, Henan and Shaanxi each reported seven, Beijing reported six, Gansu reported five, Jiangsu and Yunnan each reported three, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang and Chongqing each reported two, as per Xinhua.
According to the commission, a total of 57 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday.
China is facing mounting pressure to guard against imported infections amid a recent surge in cases throughout the country.
Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that Beijing will stick to its "zero Covid-19" policy, days after National Health Commission (NHC) released new guidelines easing its control measures.
NHC had uploaded a new document on its website. Titled the Novel Coronavirus Diagnosis And Treatment Plan, it was the ninth revision to a document setting out COVID-19 policy for the country of 1.4 billion.
China's zero-COVID policy is pushing cash-strapped local governments to the brink amid rising health care costs and efforts to control debt.
Analysts said that the local governments in China are facing a growing financial burden to meet Beijing's hardline zero-COVID strategy, according to a think tank, Policy Research Group (POREG).
China is battling its biggest virus surge in two years and numerous cities have imposed travel bans and lockdowns, including tech hub Shenzhen, which have shaken economic stability and global supply chains.
China has clung to a zero-tolerance approach to the virus that relies on stringent lockdowns, mass testing and quarantine in government facilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU