UK Covid-19 cases could rise exponentially, warns medical advisor
Business Standard

Trump suggests Pfizer could win Covid vaccine approval, J&J to come later

US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested Pfizer Inc could secure the first US approval of a Covid-19 vaccine in coming weeks, saying a contender by Johnson & Johnson could come later.

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested Pfizer Inc could secure the first U.S. approval of a COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks, saying a contender by Johnson & Johnson could come later.

Asked which drugmaker could be approved, Trump told Fox News in an interview: "Pfizer's doing really well," adding "Johnson & Johnson ... they'll probably be a little later." He also cited efforts by Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc.

 

First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 19:09 IST

