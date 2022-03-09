Twitter introduces 'Creator Dashboard' tool to manage earnings on platform

-
-
Micro-blogging site Twitter has introduced a new tool for creators called the "Creator Dashboard" to analyze how they make money on the platform.
According to the company, the new tool is designed to help creators analyze how they make money on Twitter and how much they are earning from monetisation features.
"Introducing the Creator Dashboard a new way to help you view your earnings & track your Super Follow subscriptions over time for now, we are testing with some creators on iOS -- can't wait to hear what you think," the firm said in a statement.
Currently, the feature is available to iOS creators in the US with more than 10,000 followers and are participating in Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows.
The new dashboard can be accessed from the app's "Monetization" tab.
In addition, Twitter is likely building a tab dedicated to podcasts, as shown in a screenshot posted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
The image shows a microphone icon in the Twitter app's bottom menu bar, which appears to lead to a page titled "Podcasts", The Verge reported on Wednesday.
The screenshot does not show any indication of how podcasts could be displayed on the platform or if it will somehow incorporate Spaces, the platform's audio-only chat rooms.
Right now, live Spaces are stuffed at the top of Twitter feeds, and it would make sense to organise them into a separate tab.
