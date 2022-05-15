Twitter says I violated NDA by revealing bot check sample size: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO has said that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the platform's checks on automated users was 100.

Taking to a platform on Saturday (local time), Musk said: " legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!."

recently agreed to an acquisition by Tesla CEO in a deal worth USD 44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval. However, declared that the USD 44 billion takeover bid of the micro-blogging site is on hold.

Musk said earlier this week that Twitter's decision to ban former US President Donald Trump was a mistake and he would reverse it if his acquisition of the company is successful.

