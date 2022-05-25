Twitter shareholders to meet as Elon Musk's takeover drama continues

-
ALSO READ
Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over hiding his stake
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $8.5 bln, says no more sales planned
-
Twitter's regularly scheduled shareholder meeting Wednesday won't include a vote on Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion bid for the social platform. That vote will take place at a yet-undetermined date in the future.
But the drama surrounding his offer almost all of it created by Musk himself might spill over into today's proceedings anyway.
Musk had promised that taking over Twitter would enable him to rid the social media platform of its annoying spam bots. But he's been arguing without presenting any evidence that there might be just too many of those automated accounts for the deal to move ahead.
The sharp turnaround by the world's richest man makes little sense except as a tactic to scuttle or renegotiate a deal that's becoming increasingly costly for him, experts said last week. The fact that the whole thing is playing out publicly on Twitter, no less only adds to the chaos that's played an integral part in Musk's bid, even before he made it.
Earlier in May, the mercurial billionaire tweeted that the deal was on hold because he wanted to pinpoint the number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform after claiming that Twitter's own estimate is too low.
Experts say Musk can't unilaterally place the deal on hold, although that hasn't stopped him from acting as though he can. If he walks away, he could be on the hook for a $1 billion breakup fee. Alternatively, Twitter could sue Musk to force him to proceed with the deal, although experts think that's highly unlikely.
Shares of Twitter were up 94 cents, or 2.6 percent, at $36.70 in morning trading on Wednesday. Musk's offer is for $54.20 per share.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU