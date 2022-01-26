UK govt holds breath as it awaits 'partygate' report on PM and his staff

-
ALSO READ
UK: Fresh allegations against Boris Johnson in lockdown birthday party row
Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead wishes for PM Modi on his 71st birthday
GM row may not affect rice exports for now; govt rules out 'contamination'
Boris Johnson moves to Plan B Covid measures as UK logs more Omicron cases
UK govt advisor resigns amid Downing Street Christmas party video row
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bracing for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties, a document that could help him end weeks of scandal and discontent, or bring his time in office to an abrupt close.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray could turn in her report to the government as soon as Wednesday. Johnson's office has promised to publish its findings, and the prime minister will address Parliament about it soon after.
Gray's office wouldn't comment on timing, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Conservative government hadn't yet received the report Wednesday morning.
She said she couldn't guarantee the government would publish the full report, saying there could be security issues that mean parts of it are problematic to publish. But we will absolutely publish the findings of the report.
Allegations that the prime minister and his staff flouted restrictions imposed on the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus have caused public anger, led some Conservative lawmakers to call for Johnson's resignation and triggered intense infighting inside the governing party.
Johnson has urged his critics to wait for Gray's conclusions, but his wait and see defense weakened Tuesday when police said they had opened a criminal investigation into some of the gatherings.
London's Metropolitan Police force said at a number of events at Johnson's Downing Street office and other government buildings met the force's criteria for investigating the most serious and flagrant breaches of coronavirus rules.
Gray is investigating claims that government staff held late-night soirees, boozy parties and wine time Fridays while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.
The partygate allegations have infuriated many in Britain, who were barred from meeting with friends and family for months in 2020 and 2021 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Tens of thousands of people were fined by police for breaking the rules.
Johnson and his allies have tried, without much success, to calm a scandal that is consuming government energies that could be better spent confronting the international crisis over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine and a far-from-finished coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson has apologised for attending one event, a bring your own booze gathering in the garden of his Downing Street offices in May 2020, but said he had considered the party a work gathering that fell within the rules.
His office and supporters have also defended a June 2020 surprise birthday party for the prime minister inside Downing Street.
Loyal lawmaker Conor Burns said Johnson didn't know about the gathering in advance.
It was not a premeditated, organized party He was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake, Burns told Channel 4 News.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU