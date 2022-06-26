UK provides 2.5 million euros to Afghans after devastating earthquake

-
ALSO READ
Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan
US moves to free $7 billion in Afghanistan assets to aid locals
Afghanistan gets over $760 mn in cash aid to fight poverty, food shortage
Afghanistan quake death toll reaches 26, including children: UN
India stands in solidarity with Afghan people: MEA after devastating quake
-
UK is providing 2.5 million euros aid for immediate life-saving support to people in Afghanistan affected by the devastating earthquake this week, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced.
"A total of £2 million will go to the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) to provide shelter, medication, water, sanitation, and other basic needs. The IFRC already has staff and volunteers working on the ground to respond to the crisis and help address the urgent humanitarian needs - including in Khost and Paktika, the 2 provinces most heavily impacted," said a UK press release on Friday.
A further 500,000 euros will go to the Norwegian Refugee Council, who are already working on the ground, to provide shelter and cash assistance to those affected, it added.
The government said that this support will come from the UK's aid fund for Afghanistan, which is 286 million euros this financial year, one of the largest bilateral programmes.
Last year, the UK's funding supported emergency health services, water, protection, shelter, food, and education through the UN Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund and World Food Programme.
International partners, including the United Nations and World Food Programme, are coordinating the global response and rapidly assessing the humanitarian needs. The UK is in direct contact with them to offer assistance and stands ready to consider any requests for aid or other help. UK aid was already delivered to the affected areas prior to the earthquake via the UN, NGOs and Red Cross.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, "The recent earthquake is a tragedy for the people of Afghanistan. The scale of need was already severe before the earthquake struck, with more than half of the population requiring humanitarian assistance."
"UK support will enable lifesaving supplies to be provided on the ground. Our aid budget for Afghanistan is one of the UK's largest bilateral programmes and we will continue to work urgently with our international partners to respond to the unfolding humanitarian crisis," she added.
The UK co-hosted a high-level international pledging summit with the UN in March 2022, to provide more vital funds. This helped the response to the UN's appeal of nearly USD 4.5 billion for Afghanistan, their largest appeal on record for a single country, reflecting the magnitude of the humanitarian challenge that was already facing the country before the earthquake.
UK funding is channelled through UN partners and NGOs. No funding goes to or through the Taliban, the government clarified in the press release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU