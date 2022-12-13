JUST IN
UK manufacturers are sitting on a $29 bn pile of unfinished goods
China to set economic plans amid shift from Covid Zero policy to growth
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington
World debt-GDP ratio plummets, but over pre-Covid level, says IMF
Too good to be bad, too risky to be good: Economy has Fed in a fix
UK economy shrinks 0.3% in 3 months through October as inflation soars
Global govt IT spending to hit $589 bn next year, 6.8% rise from 2022
Broke Pakistan may seek China's help on debt bail-out as forex falls
Bangladesh asks banks to relax LC margin rate for essential food items
China's consumer sentiment fall near 2020 lows before lifted Covid curbs
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Venezuelan president Maduro to fully open border with Colombia from Jan 1
Elon Musk gets booed by crowd at show over recent transphobic remarks
Business Standard

UK's economy rebounds by 0.5% in Oct but recession fears still loom

The British economy is estimated to have grown by 0.5 per cent between September and October, statistics showed, but a lengthy recession is still expected in the UK

Topics
UK | UK economy

IANS  |  London 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The British economy is estimated to have grown by 0.5 per cent between September and October, statistics showed, but a lengthy recession is still expected in the UK.

October's rebound followed a fall of 0.6 per cent in September, which was affected by the extra bank holiday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Xinhua news agency quoted the Office for National Statistics (ONS) as saying on Monday.

Car sales rebounded after a very poor September, while the health sector also saw a strong month, said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

Meanwhile, construction continued its strong trend over the last year and stands at its highest level on record, with new housebuilding driving growth, he added.

At least 0.3 percentage points of the rise was due to a return to the normal number of working days in October after September's bank holiday, making the economy look stronger than it really is, said Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics consultancy.

However, aside from this factor, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) probably rose by 0.2 percent month on month, so it appears that GDP growth had more momentum at the start of the fourth quarter than previously thought, Gregory added.

Despite the monthly rebound, concerns mounted. Looking at the broader picture, the UK's GDP fell by 0.3 per cent in the three months to October compared with the three months to July. A decline was also seen across services and manufacturing, Morgan noted.

"The trend still is downward sloping," said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics consultancy.

Tombs noted that activity indicators from S&P Global, Lloyds and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), as well as the extremely low level of GfK's consumer confidence index, are all consistent with falling GDP.

The S&P Global / CIPS Flash UK PMI Composite Output Index posted 48.3 in November. It has registered below the crucial 50.0 no-change value for four consecutive months.

The CBI in early December expected the UK economy to contract by 0.4 per cent next year.

In addition, the government looks set to pull back energy price support substantially next year, while higher interest rates will squeeze disposable incomes and spur households and businesses to pay off debt, Tombs noted.

As a result, there may be "a deeper and longer recession than we envisage for all other G7 (Group of Seven) economies", he added.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UK

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 12:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.