Workers leave biggest iPhone plant in China to escape Covid curbs
Business Standard

UK's King Charles III sends special Diwali message to Hinduja Group

Britain's King Charles III has sent a special Diwali message to the Hindujas, highlighting his commitment to all faiths and communities

Topics
Hinduja Group | Britain | UK

Press Trust of India  |  London 

King Charles III
King Charles III

Britain's King Charles III has sent a special Diwali message to the Hindujas, highlighting his commitment to all faiths and communities.

The message was delivered by his Principal Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton at the Hinduja Diwali reception held at their Carlton House Terrace on Wednesday.

More than 300 guests including peers, MPs, Ambassadors, diplomats, business leaders attended the event. Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, MP, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the guests, Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of the Hinduja Group, spoke of the significance of Diwali and how real wealth comprises blessings and contentment earned through acts of giving.

G P Hinduja fondly mentioned missing his elder brother S P Hinduja, who is unwell. His other two brothers Prakash and Ashok were present on the occasion.

Arjun Rampal with his partner Gabriella, playback singer Kunika Kapoor were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 19:47 IST

