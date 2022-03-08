Ukraine 'will not give up': Zelenskyy's virtual address to House of Commons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evoked British wartime leader Winston Churchill as he told the U.K. Parliament that his country would fight Russia's invasion to the end in Ukraine's cities, fields and riverbanks.

Zelenskyy told British lawmakers we will not give up and we will not lose, in a speech that evoked Churchill's stirring never surrender speech during the darkest days of World War II.

Speaking by video from to a packed House of Commons chamber, Zelenskyy urged Britain to increase sanctions on and to recognize as a terrorist country.

Tuesday's address was the first time a foreign leader was allowed to speak in the House of Commons. Screens and simultaneous translation headsets were set up in the House of Commons so lawmakers could hear him.

