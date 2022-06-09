Ukrainian forces carry out over 1,100 airstrikes against Russian targets

-
ALSO READ
600 killed in US-led anti-IS airstrikes in Syria in 2017: War monitor
Iraqi airstrikes kill 9 suspected IS militants, including 4 Lebanese
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Russia hit over 1,200 Ukrainian targets with missiles, airstrikes in Donbas
300 dead in Russian airstrike on theatre in Mariupol: Ukrainian officials
-
Since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Kiev on February 24, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out more than 1,100 strikes against Russian targets.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Air Force Command said: "As of today, more than 1,100 group air strikes on columns of equipment, positions, manpower and logistics centres belonging to the Russian occupiers have been carried out by attackers and bombers of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine."
Earlier on Wednesday, the attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force conducted missile and bomb strikes against the Russian forces, Ukrayinska Pravda quoted the statement as saying.
At least 10 armoured vehicles have been destroyed and about two dozen Russian servicemen were killed in the strikes, it added.
Also in the day, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force struck two Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles, and seven more UAVs of this type were destroyed by the air defence of the Land Forces.
The statement added that on Tuesday, attack aircraft destroyed about eight pieces of equipment, hit fuel and lubricant depots and ammunition depots of the Russian forces.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU