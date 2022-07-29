Ukrainian parliament adopts draft law on special status for Polish citizens

The Ukrainian parliament has adopted a draft law to grant special status to Polish citizens in Ukraine, a parliament member said.

The presidential proposal on granting special status to Polish citizens in was supported by 283 lawmakers in the 450-seat Assembly, Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

The new legislation adopted on Thursday allows Polish citizens to legally stay in for 18 months after the adoption of the law, Zheleznyak said.

The law grants Polish citizens equal rights as Ukrainians in employment, economic activities, as well as in getting education and medical assistance in .

On July 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the parliament the draft law on establishing legal and social guarantees for Polish citizens in Ukraine, "as a sign of gratitude to the Polish people for their solidarity and support for Ukraine."

