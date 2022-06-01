Ukrainian president discuss defence support with Slovak counterpart

-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova to discuss defence support for Kiev, Zelensky's press service reported.
During the talks on Tuesday, Zelensky said that Slovakia has made a significant contribution to the strengthening of Ukraine's defence capabilities and praised the personal role of Caputova in granting defensive aid to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.
"I have been assured that Slovakia will continue to provide maximum security assistance to Ukraine," the Ukrainian President told reporters after the talks.
For her part, the Slovakian President said Slovakia has supported Ukraine from the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict by providing not only military aid, but also political and humanitarian assistance.
Slovakia has provided Ukraine with the S-300 air defence system and demining equipment, and supported sanctions against Russia, Caputova added.
Zelensky and Caputova also talked about the prospects for Ukraine to obtain a candidate status to the EU and financial support for Kiev, Slovakia's role in Ukraine's post-conflict recovery, and assistance to Ukrainians who were forced to temporarily leave their homes due to the conflict.
According to official figures, nearly 78,000 Ukrainians, including 31,000 children, have fled Ukraine to Slovakia since the start of the conflict.
Caputova arrived in Kiev earlier on Tuesday at the invitation of Zelensky.
