Wish to bring Russia, Ukraine together on table: Brazilian envoy to India

His remarks came after United States President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine, just days before the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russia | Ukraine | Brazil

ANI  Asia 

India and Brazil have similar positions regarding war and both wanted peace and wished to bring Russia and Ukraine to the table together, Brazilian Envoy to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago said on Monday.

In an interview with ANI, Lago said, "Brazil and India have a very similar position regarding the war, which is that we want peace. And we believe that we have to find a way of bringing together on the table the two countries. And I believe that whatever we do towards peace will be valid. And Indian Brazil, you are extremely united in that sense."

His remarks came after United States President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine, just days before the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In Ukraine, while addressing the joint briefing, Biden pledged a USD 500 million military aid package for the country.

Biden said, "We will announce USD 500 million in aid to Ukraine. This will consist of javelins, howitzers, and artillery ammunition. Later, we will announce additional sanctions against companies which are trying to back Russia."

Biden said the package would be announced on Tuesday and that Washington would also provide more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in Ukraine's possession.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president has lauded Biden's visit to Kyiv as the first anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches.

While lauding India for its work, Lago said that Brazil has to continue the agenda as a developing country and many of the themes that India is raising. "India is doing a terrific job in showing the new India and showing the role that India wants to play in international affairs," he added.

"Brazil is watching with great admiration what India is doing, but India is creating very high standards and next year in Brazil. So we have to be very attentive to what India is doing," he stated while talking about India's G20 presidency.

After India, Brazil will preside over the G20 presidency.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 08:53 IST

