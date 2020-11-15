Pakistan to seek $2.7 billion loan from China for CPEC construction project

-
ALSO READ
CPEC is of great importance to China-Pakistan ties: Xi tells Alvi
Aware of threats to CPEC, enhancing security measures: Pakistan Army
Wang, Qureshi discuss Kashmir, progress on CPEC during strategic dialogue
Shekhar Gupta: Art of threatening war
China Pakistan Economic Corridor will be 'trillion dollar blunder': Experts
-
Pakistan has decided to seek USD 2.7 billion loan from China for the construction of package-I of the Mainline-1 project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Citing government officials, The Express Tribune has reported that the sixth meeting of the financing committee on ML-1 project, which includes dualisation and upgrading of the 1,872 km railway track from Peshawar to Karachi, decided that Pakistan would initially request China to sanction only USD 2.73 billion in loan out of the total estimated Chinese financing of about USD 6.1 billion.
This development comes even as Pakistan's economy has been teetering on the verge of bankruptcy for some time and the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation even worse.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs has been directed to formally send the Letter of Intent to China next week as Beijing is expected to finalise its next year's financing plans by the end of the current month, The Express Tribune reported.
"In April this year, Pakistan had shared a term sheet for Chinese loan, seeking 1 per cent interest rate. But China has not yet formally responded to the request. They said that informally Chinese authorities conveyed that the interest rate could be higher than the one mentioned in the term sheet," the sources told the Pakistan daily.
In May Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani wrote in an article in The Diplomat that Pakistan's desire to maintain strategic relations with China has resulted in the construction of USD 62 billion worth of CPEC, which includes a set of infrastructure projects, being mired in insufficient transparency.
"China's consistent strategic support, including help with Pakistan's nuclear program, is often held out by Pakistan's military establishment favorably in contrast with the more conditional Pakistani alliance with the United States. But it seems now that China is not in Pakistan to help its people but rather as a predatory economic actor", he said.
The 278-page report by the "Committee for Power Sector Audit, Circular Debt Reservation, and Future RoadMap" listed malpractices to the tune of 100 billion Pakistani rupees (USD625 million) in the independent power generating sector, with at least a third of it relating to Chinese projects.
According to the committee's report, "excess set-up costs of (Pakistani Rupee) Rs 32.46 billion (approximately USD204 million) was allowed to the two coal-based [Chinese] plants due to misrepresentation by sponsors regarding [deductions for] the 'Interest During Construction' (IDC) as well as non-consideration of earlier completion of plants."
The interest deduction was apparently allowed for 48 months whereas the plants were actually completed within 27-29 months leading to the entitlement of an excess Return on Equity (RoE) of USD27.4 million annually over the entire project life of 30 years in the case of the Sahiwal plant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU