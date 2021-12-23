UN General Assembly president Abdulla Shahid tests positive for Covid

Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), has said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

"I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms," Shahid tweeted.

"I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine! I Stand for #VaccineEquity," read the tweet.

