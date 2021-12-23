UN General Assembly president Abdulla Shahid tests positive for Covid

-

Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), has said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.
"I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms," Shahid tweeted.
"I was privileged to have been fully vaccinated including a booster. My prayers are with the millions suffering from Covid and the billions without access to vaccine! I Stand for #VaccineEquity," read the tweet.
