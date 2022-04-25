UN's Guterres urges stronger cooperation as multilateralism under threat

UN Secretary-General called for stronger cooperation in the face of threats to multilateralism.

"UN member states, by ratifying or accepting the UN Charter, have committed themselves to the values of multilateralism and diplomacy for peace," Xinhua news agency quoted the UN chief as saying in his message for the Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, which falls on April 24 annually.

However, the multilateral system and the value of diplomacy "are under threat from all directions", Guterres said, citing causes "From the climate crisis to the multiplication of conflicts".

"We need to transform this moment of crisis into a moment for multilateralism. On the Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, I call on all governments and leaders to renew their commitment to dialogue and global solutions that are the only sustainable path for peace," added the Secretary-General.

The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace was established on December 12, 2018 through a UN resolution and was first observed on April 24, 2019.

