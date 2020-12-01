Under pandemic cloud, Nobel Prize ceremony to be held online this year

-
ALSO READ
Three scientists share Nobel physics prize for discoveries in cosmology
American poet Louise Glück wins 2020 Nobel prize for literature
Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer Doudna
Americans Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson win 2020 Nobel prize in economics
UN's World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace prize for combating hunger
-
The Nobel prize week this year will primarily be digital with laureates getting their medals and diplomas in their respective countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Nobel Foundation official said Tuesday.
The Nobel Laureates will receive their medals and diplomas on December 7 and 8 in ceremonial presentations in their countries which will be shown in the online prize award ceremonies from Oslo and Stockholm on December 10, the official said.
King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf will participate through a digital greeting in a ceremony at Golden Hall at the Stockholm City Hall on December 10 where the Nobel Foundation will pay tribute to this year's laureates, Rebecka Oxelstrm, Head of Press, Nobel Foundation said.
"The ceremony will be framed by musical interludes. Stefan Forsberg, Executive and Artistic Director of Konserthuset Stockholm (Stockholm Concert Hall) will serve as master of ceremonies, with the performances directed by Linus Fellbom," she said.
The famous Nobel Prize Concert at Konserthuset Stockholm (the Stockholm Concert Hall) will have no audience this year.
Performances of conductor Stphane Denve who will lead the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and the soloist pianist Igor Levit will be streamed live on YouTube channel of Nobel Prize and website HYPERLINK "http://nobelprize.org" \nnobelprize.org.
The Nobel Prize amount for 2020 is set at Swedish kronor (SEK) 10.0 million per full Nobel Prize courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.
Every year on December 10, on the death anniversary of Nobel, the coveted award ceremonies are held in Oslo for the Nobel Peace Prize followed by in Stockholm for the Prizes in-Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Physiology and Medicine and Economic Sciences.
Physicists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez will be honoured for unravelling mysteries of the Universe while Chemists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna will be awarded for the development of a method for genome editing.
Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice who discovered Hepatitis C virus will receive the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
The Nobel Prize in Literature will go to Louise Glck.
Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel also commonly referred as the Nobel Prize in Economics will go toPaul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson for developing novel auction formats.
The Nobel Peace Prize this year has been given to the World Food Programme (WFP).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU