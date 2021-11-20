US asks China to provide proof of tennis star Peng Shuai's whereabouts

-
ALSO READ
US rights group doubts China media saying tennis player Peng Shuai 'safe'
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Osaka's concerns on mental health
Tokyo Olympics: Hopes on Sania-Ankita in controversy-marred tennis buildup
-
The US says it is "deeply concerned" about Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since making sexual assault allegations against a top Communist Party official, BBC reported.
The White House urged China to "provide independent, verifiable proof" of Peng's whereabouts and safety, the report said.
The 35-year-old doubles Grand Slam winner accused China's ex-vice-premier of sexual assault two weeks ago.
The Women's Tennis Association has threatened to pull events out of China.
WTA Chairman Steve Simon told the BBC that there will be no competitions in China next year without proof that Peng was safe.
"We cannot stand by compromises. This is a right and wrong issue," he said, the report said.
The WTA has been told Peng is safe, and in Beijing, by the Chinese Tennis Association, although Simon said there has been no confirmation that is true.
In a separate development on Friday, three photos of Peng were posted on a WeChat account under her name with the caption "Happy Weekend".
However, the authenticity of the post on the Chinese instant messaging service was questioned, BBC reported.
Earlier this week, Chinese state media released an email attributed to Ms Peng, but Simon cast doubt about its authenticity.
The former number one-ranked doubles player has not been seen in public since posting an allegation about former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli on Chinese social media site Weibo on 2 November.
She alleged she was "forced" into sexual relations with Mr Zhang -- who served as the country's vice-premier between 2013 and 2018, the report said.
--IANS
san/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU