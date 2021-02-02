US concerned by Beijing's attempts to intimidate neighbours: White House

-
The United States is "concerned" by Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours, the Biden Administration said on Monday, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border.
"We are closely monitoring the situation. We note the ongoing talks between the governments of India and China and continue to support a direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution to border disputes," Emily J Horne, spokesperson, National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, told PTI.
He was responding to a question on recent Chinese attempts to intrude into Indian territories and occupy it. "The United States is concerned by Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours," Horne said.
"We will stand with friends, partners and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security and values in the Indo-Pacific region," he added.
This is the first response of the Biden Administration on India-China border clashes.
Addressing a joint session of Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind last week said India has strengthened its military presence at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the two countries' shared border to protect its sovereignty. "My government is fully committed to the protection of the interests of the nation and is also vigilant. Additional forces have been deployed to protect India's sovereignty over the LAC," Kovind said.
"New India-China border clash shows simmering tensions," The New York Times said in a report last week.
