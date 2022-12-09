US House sends defence funding bill of $847 bn to Senate for consideration

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden urges Republican Party to support Disclose Act in Senate voting
Former US prez Trump endorses Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race
Democrats to control US Senate as Republicans face setbacks in polls
Australian Senate passes law for 43% greenhouse gas reduction by 2030
Senate Democrats clear first hurdle on healthcare and climate bill
-
The US House of Representatives has passed the annual defence authorization bill.
The National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) -- worth $847 billion -- now goes to the Senate for consideration.
The NDAA includes a topline of $817 billion for the Pentagon and about $30 billion to fund nuclear activities overseen by the US Department of Energy, Xinhua news agency reported.
The US has been heavily criticised for hefty spending on military activities.
In 2021, the US military spending represented nearly 40 per cent of the world's total, more than the next nine countries combined.
Andrew Lautz, Director of federal policy for the National Taxpayers Union, a US taxpayer advocacy organisation, published an analysis on Wednesday, writing that "Congress is rushing to pass the NDAA over the next week or two, before they go home for the holidays."
"Christmas will come early for the nation's military brass, who often get to spend without consequences from lawmakers who control their purse strings, and defence contractors, who benefit mightily from the taxpayer-funded largesse," Lautz complained.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 09:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU