JUST IN
Fifa World Cup fans on pace to spend record amounts at tournament venues
G-7 price ceiling on Russian oil not low enough to hit Kremlin's revenues
Pakistan's external debt stocks in 2021 stood at $130 billion: World Bank
International tourists bring over $630 mn into New Zealand economy in Q3
Bangladesh's current account deficit widens in Oct as imports surge: Report
Germany ramps up power generation from coal amid energy crisis: Report
Developing world may need to find $2.5 trn over 5 yrs to meet debt costs
China eases curbs in major shift in 'zero Covid' policy to quell discontent
China's politburo shifts focus to boosting economic recovery in 2023
China's trade weakens to worst since first Covid lockdown as demand falls
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Fifa World Cup fans on pace to spend record amounts at tournament venues
Business Standard

Pakistan urgently seeks $3 bn from Saudi Arabia after dip in forex reserves

Pakistan has requested Saudi Arabia to urgently provide $3 billion in cash after its foreign exchange reserves fell to a critically low level

Topics
Pakistan  | Saudi Arabia | Foreign exchange reserves

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Private credit

Pakistan has requested Saudi Arabia to urgently provide $3 billion in cash after its foreign exchange reserves fell to a critically low level, as the new army chief was also expected to play a role in bagging the bailout during his upcoming maiden visit to the kingdom.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made the request during a meeting with Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Saudi ambassador, The Express Tribune reported citing a statement from the Ministry.

It was the second consecutive day when the finance minister held meetings with foreign diplomats in his efforts to seek their financial support and also influence the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to soften its stance on releasing its $1.2 billion tranche to the country.

Dar's request for the cash bailout of $3 billion was over and above the same amount of money rollover of the previous debt, The Express Tribune reported.

However, there is an urgency of the matter, as the country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen below the $7 billion level for the first time since January 2019.

The current reserves stand at around $6.7 billion, which is almost equal to $6.6 billion on January 18, 2019.

The $6.7 billion reserves are not enough to service the $8.8 billion principal and interest payments during the January-March period of the current fiscal year, according to the sources.

The sources said during the meeting it was also discussed that the new Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, would soon visit the kingdom.

The military leadership would also take up the cash injection issue, it emerged after the meeting.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 14:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.